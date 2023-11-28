wrestling / News
SCWPro Wrestling Night Results 11.25.23: Colt Cabana In Tag Action, More
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
SCWPro Wrestling recently held a show at Quad City Storm Hockey, back on November 25th, in Moline, IL. On top of two championship matches, the card also featured current AEW and ROH star Colt Cabana. Here are the results (via Fightful):
* Colt Cabana & Krotch def. Partners In Rhyme (MFG & Niko Kline)
* CWPro Championship Match: Dustan Moseley def. Dante Leon
* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Corn Boi def. Eric Eznite
* Chuck Brewster def. John Bonhart
* Shane Hollister def. Johnny Wisdom and JT Energy
