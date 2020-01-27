Sean Mooney Officially Signs With NWA

Former WWE announcer Sean Mooney has signed with the NWA and will appear on this Tuesday’s episode of Powerrr. Mooney is best known for working for then-WWF from 1988 to 1993. He would make a couple of limited appearances after that, including the 1000th episode of RAW in 2012 and The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks Of Awesomeness.

The NWA wrote: “We are proud to welcome legendary announcer Sean Mooney to the National Wrestling Alliance family. You’ll see his first appearance on #NWAPowerrr this Tuesday at 6:05pm.”

Mooney added: “Proud to join such an incredible team! #MooneyisBack @nwa #NWAPowerrr.”