Sean Waltman Discusses Classic WWE Raw Match With Bret Hart

– During a recent WWE Retrospective, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman spoke about his 1994 match with Bret Hart for the WWE Championship, calling it one of the greatest matches of his career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sean Waltman on his match with Bret Hart on Raw: “[Bret] wanted me to do all my stuff. I even did some stuff to him that I usually don’t do. I jackknife (powerbombed) him. I have to admit this, and Bret even told me, I lit him up like three separate times in this match that were some of the hardest potatoes he had ever received in his entire career. That spin kick might have been one of them. The dropkick in the corner was one. The leg drop. He said I crunched him on the leg drop off the top. Maybe a little bit [laughs]. Could have been worse.”

On Hart being very gracious: “He was very gracious about it, though. It was all the detail stuff, putting as much into things that other people might think are smaller things, like a forearm or an elbow to the back of the head. There was as much effort and intensity put into those things as any of the bigger things. That’s incredibly important and something I learned from Bret. I wasn’t so much thinking about that I was having a WWE Championship match, but that I was having a match with Bret Hart. He was so giving in that match. It’s the greatest match of my career.”