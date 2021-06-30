wrestling / News

Sean Waltman Set for The Bump Next Week, The Bumpy Awards to Return on Aug. 4

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sean Waltman

– On today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman aka X-Pac was announced as a guest for next week. Sean Waltman will be appearing in studio for the show.

Also, The Bumpy Awards will return on August 4 at 10:00 am ET. Here are the details:

WWE’s The Bumpy People’s Choice Awards return Aug. 4

As announced On WWE’s The Bump, the Bumpy People’s Choice Awards are returning Aug 4.

Be sure to tune in to WWE’s The Bump every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network everywhere else, and on all of WWE’s social media platforms for upcoming nominations!

