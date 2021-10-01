Sean Waltman Discusses WWE Potentially Turning Big E or Drew McIntyre Heel

In a recent edition of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Sean Waltman discussed which WWE NXT talents have impressed him most on the main roster, the potential for Big E or Drew McIntyre to turn heel if they feud, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Sean Waltman on NXT talents that have impressed him on the main roster: “You talk about guys that have done well moving up to the main roster, Damian Priest has done way better. Not that he didn’t do great in NXT. They gave him the North American Title reign, but I knew he was made for the main roster more so than NXT.”

On WWE potentially turning Big E or Drew McIntyre heel if they feud: “No, man. Roman [Reigns] needed to make a turn and he finally did and it’s been the best thing he’s ever f*cking done. Best move he’s ever made in his career in a long time, or ever, because he’s just on a whole other level. Why would you turn those guys? I don’t see it, dude. It’s just that people are aggressive. Sometimes, we don’t need a good guy – bad guy. You just let the chips fall where they may. Some are going to cheer Big E and some will cheer Drew.”