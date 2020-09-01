Second AEW TNT TV Show Reportedly Expected to Launch Before End of 2020

– According to a report from Dave Meltzer during Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, there’s an update on the second previously announced AEW show for WarnerMedia. The show was first announced earlier in January, along with TNT picking up AEW Dynamite through 2023/

Meltzer reported that the show is still in the works, and it’s expected to debut before the end of the year. News of the additional hour of AEW on TNT programming has been largely quiet since the start of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, where AEW has been mainly focused on continuing to produce Dynamite and Dark episodes on a weekly basis.

F4WOnline’s supplemental report notes that when the show was announced, the idea was that the second show would be taped on Wednesday nights and air on another night of the week, with the network airing the show likely being TNT. However, the destination could reportedly be one of the other Turner broadcast networks, or even WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service.

Additionally, AEW’s four-year renewal with TNT is reportedly worth $175 million at just under $45 million per year. The renewal gives WarnerMedia an option on AEW Dynamite for 2024, but at a significantly increased price.