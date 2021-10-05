Second Name Reportedly Set For WOW Women of Wrestling Relaunch

A new report has revealed the second WOW Women of Wrestling veteran who is returning for the promotion’s relaunch. As reported yesterday, the women’s wrestling promotion is set to announce their return with Tessa Blanchard making her return to the company. At the time, it was noted that a second veteran of the company’s roster was returning as well.

NOw, Fightful Select reports that the second name is that of The Beast, aka Twana Barnett-Ferguson. Ferguson is the woman who took the WOW World Championship from Blanchard in May of 2019, and held it throuugh the promotion’s last match to date which took place on October 12th, 2019 at LA Comic Con. Beast defeated Faith the Lioness, who is now a developmental talent for WWE, in that match.

The press conference is reportedly set to take place on Wednesday.