WOW Women of Wrestling Reportedly Prepping Relaunch With Tessa Blanchard Returning

WOW Women of Wrestling is set to announce a relaunch according to a new report, with Tessa Blanchard set to return. Fightful Select reports that a relaunch of the women’s wrestling promotion will be announced on Wednesday night via a press conference and that Blanchard is set to return to the company.

The report notes that Blanchard and another unnamed WOW talent are the only major stars attached at this point and that a roster is not yet in place. The relaunch date is not currently imminent. It is not confirmed whether Blanchard has officially signed a contract yet, but that is apparently the plan.

Blanchard hasn’t been seen since she was released from Impact Wrestling for not returning to the states to defend the World Title in June of 2020 at Slammiversary. She was a regular of WOW during its most recent run and held the WOW World Championship from October 2018 until May of 2019.

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss still technically owns WOW and is thus atached to the relaunch. Fightful has spoken to almost a dozen former WOW talent who all said that they aren’t in the know about plans and have not yet been contacted for the relaunch. Most of them have said they haven’t heard from WOW creator David McLane since they were asked by email not to comment publicly about the bullying allegations against Blanchard.

Finally, the site notes that several additional women were contacted for the relaunch, but none of them have come on board outside of Blanchard.