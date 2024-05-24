Serena Deeb Says Match With Toni Storm Will Be AEW’s Best Women’s Match Yet

Serena Deeb is feeling her oats ahead of her match with Toni Storm at Double or Nothing, stating it will be AEW’s best women’s match yet. Deeb will challenge Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Sunday’s PPV, and she spoke with AEW Unrestricted about the match and what to expect.

“No one has my experience,” Deeb said (per Fightful). “Nobody. There’s not a woman in this business right now that has my experience that’s still actively wrestling. I’ve seen it all, I’ve been through all the eras. I’ve seen the divas eras, I’ve seen the women’s revolution. I’ve witnessed all these things, and there’s one constant, and that’s been me.”

Deeb concluded, “I’ve been there through all of it, and I’m still here. I guarantee you that this is gonna be the best women’s match that this company has ever seen.”

AEW Double or Nothing airs live on Sunday from Las Vegas on PPV.