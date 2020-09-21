wrestling / News

Serena Deeb Officially Signs With AEW

Posted by Joseph Lee
Serena Deeb AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Serena Deeb is now part of the company. Deeb made her AEW Dynamite debut a couple of weeks ago in a loss to NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

Deeb was released from the WWE back in April, where she was working as a coach in the Performance Center. She previously made appearances in NXT and the Mae Young Classic. During her first run for WWE, she was notably part of CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society.

