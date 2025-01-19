Serpentico Recalls Orange Cassidy Saying Tony Khan Views Him As a Go-To Guy

Serpentico has been a regular on AEW TV for a long time now, and he recently recalled Orange Cassidy giving him some perspective on how Tony Khan views him. Serpentico has competed in AEW under different names and often puts talent over, and he was asked in an AEW Unrestricted appearance about how he feels being a guy that AEW knows it can rely on.

“There is one time, this is many, many months ago, where Orange Cassidy pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, how does it feel?,'” Serpentico said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m like, ‘What does what feel?’ ‘How does it feel to know that Tony can go, “Hey, I need you for this,” and you’re the first person he thinks of and he just sends you out there because you know you’re going to get it done or whatever?'”

He continued, “I’m like, ‘Oh, I never thought about it that way.’ But, yeah, that makes me feel great, like, I enjoy my responsibility, I’m a big fan of doing stuff like that.”

Serpentico works regularly on AEW TV as well as ROH, working as both Serpentico and Jon Cruz.