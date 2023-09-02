– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke to Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on this week’s WWE After the Bell, and he discussed his WWE Payback match against Shinsuke Nakamura, his back injuries, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on facing Shinsuke Nakamura: “He’s a dangerous cat. You look at his catalog, it’s second to none. He’s one of the greatest in-ring performers there is. In many ways, I’m thrilled our audience is finally getting to see the version of Shinsuke Nakamura that you and I fell in love with many years ago. I’m excited for him to be able to get himself to a place where clearly his confidence is rocking. You can see it, you can feel it, there is an electricity every single time he’s out there, often at my expense, but even the pre-tape packages have been something to behold. You can see it. He’s a special dude. He’s vibing, he’s feeling himself. The only issue for him is I’m also vibing and also feeling myself. We’re two dudes at the top of our game. It’s going to be special. A few years ago, some people might have called this a dream match. I think now, more than ever, it’s a dream match. The fact that we have the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, it’s only going to add to it and it’s going to be a special night for both of us.”

On Nakamura’s comments on his back injury: “He’s not wrong. My back sucks. I’ve had these injuries for four or five years now. I have two stress fractures in the lowest vertebra you can possibly have in my low back. Occasionally, they flare up. If they accrue too much damage, it can become extremely painful, and it can be very difficult for me to get through matches and it can be very difficult for me to get up for morning activities. There is absolutely a danger in that. If he does take a specific target to that body part, there is a possibility that it would debilitate me for the match and for a time after that. On the other side of that, I’ve had this injury for a long time. I know how to manage it. I’m smarter than I’ve ever been in the ring. I’m able to take the punishment. I’ve trained my body to take the punishment. I know how to work around it. That’s going to be my intent as he is going to intend to target it. I won the World Heavyweight Championship with these injuries. I beat AJ Styles, Finn Balor with these injuries. I see no reason why I wouldn’t be able to do the same thing with Shinsuke Nakamura, regardless of him targeting my back or not. This is the first time I’ve had someone really come at this injury, so that does make me a little nervous, but I feel confident I’ll be able to handle it and push through.”

Seth Rollins, bad back or no, will have to put his title on the line later tonight against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback. Tonight’s show is being held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.