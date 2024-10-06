Seth Rollins Announced for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced today that former WWE Champion Seth Rollins will be back on tomorrow’s edition of Raw. Rollins recently made his WWE TV return last week, landing a stomp on Bronson Reed for some payback for his previous attack.

Tomorrow’s WWE Raw will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Monday Night Raw returns to a two hour format tomorrow (Oct. 7) night. Here’s the updated lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods

* Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook: Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus

* Seth Rollins will appear