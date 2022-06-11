wrestling / News
Seth Rollins to Answer for Cody Rhodes Attack, More Set for Monday’s WWE Raw
– WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will answer for his recent attack on Cody Rhodes that took place earlier this week on Raw on this Monday’s episode. Also, we will find out what’s next for The Judgment Day after Finn Balor joined the group, and they turned on their original leader, Edge. Here’s the full announcement on Rollins and the updated Raw lineup:
Seth “Freakin” Rollins answers for his attack on Cody Rhodes
While training for his Hell in a Cell Match, Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury, The American Nightmare fought through the pain in a gutsy, heroic performance and somehow defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell.
The next night on Raw, The Visionary savagely attacked Rhodes, using a sledgehammer to target his foe’s torn pec.
With Rhodes now sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair the torn muscle, what is next for Rollins? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!
* What’s next for The Judgment Day
* Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel
