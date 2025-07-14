More Backstage Details On Seth Rollins Injury, Fear Of Major Injury

As noted over the weekend, Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, resulting in various changes to the show that ultimately led to LA Knight winning and Goldberg’s closing speech being cutoff.

PWInsider reports that WWE is expecting to have the official diagnosis for Rollins’ injury within the next few days, with the fear backstage being that the injury is a major one. Nothing is confirmed yet, though.

Rollins is expected to be at RAW tonight, but will also be in Birmingham, Alabama for an MRI today.

Triple H said during last night’s WWE Evolution post-show media scrum that the Rollins injury “doesn’t look good.”

Rollins is no stranger to major injuries. In 2015, surgery to deal with an ACL/MCL/meniscus injury caused him to miss WrestleMania 32, and he also had various knee issues heading into WrestleMania 40.