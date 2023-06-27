– WWE Superstars and power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch appeared on TODAY Show earlier this morning to promote WWE Money in the Bank this weekend. Below are some highlights and a video of their segment:

Becky Lynch on wanting to win her Money in the Bank match: “I want it. I want it so bad bad. It comes with so much power because you can get a title opportunity at any time, any moment. Yes, so it’s essentially a chance to get a title match at any moment. So your champion could be down and out. For example, Seth could be down and out, I could cash in on him if I want, and then be the next champion. I am the man, but not I’m saying I’d do that.”

Seth Rollins on his crazy entrance outfits: “I can’t take all the credit. I do make it look good. I do got a stylist, King Troi, he puts it together, and I make it look good. I make it look good. That’s all it is.”

Lynch on her daughter Roux possibly becoming a wrestler: “I think she’s got some pretty great trainers if she decides to. He’s [Rollins] got a wrestling school.”

Rollins on his wrestling school: “I do, yeah. I do have a wrestling school we started about a decade ago in Davenport [Iowa]. Just started a place that kids could go to learn the right way.”

At this Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank, Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Lynch will be competing in the women’s Money in the Bank Match. The event will be held at London’s O2 Arena and will be broadcast live on Peacock on July 1.