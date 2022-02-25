Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Renee Paquette & More React to Cesaro’s WWE Exit

Cesaro’s exit from WWE has draw reactions from the wrestling world with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Renee Paquette commenting. As previously reported, Cesaro’s WWE contract expired this week and you can see social media reactions below:

Te deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa de tu carrera amigo @WWECesaro !

Sin duda alguna uno de los mejores luchadores con los que he tenido el honor de luchar.☀️💫🔥 pic.twitter.com/FWyKikxfrG — CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) February 24, 2022

Claudio rules. But we all already knew that. 💪🏼 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 24, 2022

pic.twitter.com/pBx9Cuf2VD — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) February 24, 2022