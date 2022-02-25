wrestling / News
Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Renee Paquette & More React to Cesaro’s WWE Exit
Cesaro’s exit from WWE has draw reactions from the wrestling world with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Renee Paquette commenting. As previously reported, Cesaro’s WWE contract expired this week and you can see social media reactions below:
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 24, 2022
Te deseo lo mejor en esta nueva etapa de tu carrera amigo @WWECesaro !
Sin duda alguna uno de los mejores luchadores con los que he tenido el honor de luchar.☀️💫🔥 pic.twitter.com/FWyKikxfrG
— CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) February 24, 2022
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 24, 2022
Claudio rules. But we all already knew that. 💪🏼
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 24, 2022
— Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) February 24, 2022
— Tom Hannifan (@TomHannifan) February 24, 2022
So much fun…😂 @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/7i9bylZ94Y
— Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) February 24, 2022
GIVE ME CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI
— BIFF Busick (@_starDESTROYER) February 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Details On AEW’s Return To Las Vegas For Double or Nothing, Tony Khan Comments
- Goldberg Reveals He Had COVID When He Got Called About Match With Roman Reigns
- Mickie James On Her Stalker Storyline With Trish Stratus In WWE, Defeating Trish At WrestleMania 22
- Bryan Danielson On His Decision To Go to AEW, Being Intimidated By the Wrestling Style There