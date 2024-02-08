Seth Rollins Hopes Cody Rhodes Faces Him At WrestleMania, Says Roman Reigns Is At ‘The Little Kids’ Table’

Seth Rollins is hopeful that Cody Rhodes decides to face him at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes has yet to make his decision on who he will face at the April PPV, all signs point to Roman Reigns battling The Rock at the show. Rollins has tried to court Rhodes to battle him at WrestleMania, and he touched on the topic in a conversation on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.

“I hope he does [face me],” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I hope that he sees what I’m spitting out. I understand where he’s at. It’s difficult for him. He’s had this idea of this story in his head for the past three years since he came back to WWE. Things change. The Roman Reigns Championship, the WWE Championship, I hate to say it, it’s not what it used to be. He’s the head of his own table, he ain’t the head of our table. He’s got his own little table off to the side that no one wants to sit at no more. He’s at the little kids’ table. He put himself there.”

He continued, “There was a time and place where Roman Reigns was the top of the top, but he made a point to make himself obsolete. He wanted to go off on his own, do things on his own time. His title is not as relevant as this one and that’s the truth. I hope Cody Rhodes sees that. I don’t know if that’s going to be the popular decision, but the World Heavyweight Championship is the most prestigious championship in our industry, and I would love to test myself against the best. Cody Rhodes, no doubt, one of the best. I believe I’m the best. I think the two top guys should be vying for the top title on the biggest show of the year.”

WWE is holding a WrestleMania press conference tomorrow in Las Vegas with Reigns, Rock and Rhodes set to appear.