Seth Rollins Compares Roman Reigns to NFL’s Patrick Mahomes

– As noted, Seth Rollins appeared as the guest host this week on The Rich Eisen Show, and he compared top athletes to WWE Superstars. For the Roman Reigns comparison, Rollins compared his former Shield stablemate to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on Roman Reigns being the Patrick Mahomes of WWE: “It’s going to pain me to say this, and I’ll explain after I drop the bomb here, but I believe my comparison for Pat Mahomes and his level of greatness and his level of consistency is Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has main evented WrestleMania more than anybody else in the history of our company.”

On the similarities between Reigns and Mahomes: “They both move with a certain fluidity in the way they do things. There’s a calculation to every play and I think Pat, early in his career, he was more run and gun, he was all over the place, let’s wing it, let’s get crazy. That’s how Roman was in The Shield right? Really took me, Jon Moxley, to kind of hone him in to kind of create what he has become.”

As noted, Roman Reigns made his WWE TV return on Monday Night Raw earlier this week, saving CM Punk and Jey Uso from a beatdown by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Reigns is also scheduled to appear on next week’s Raw in Houston, Texas, and Raw on July 28 in Detroit, Michigan.