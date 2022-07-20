Seth Rollins Doesn’t Know Who Riddle Is ‘Beyond Being Randy’s Bro’

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed his upcoming SummerSlam match against Riddle. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on Riddle: “That’s the thing – I wanna know who this guy is. I wanna know who is beyond being just Randy’s bro, you know? Obviously the audience took a big liking to him based on his relationship with Randy, but now we don’t know if Randy’s ever coming back. We got no clue what Randy’s medical situation is.”

Rollins on Riddle not having anything original about himself: “He’s out here having to stand by himself, but he’s still out here doing Randy’s moves, doing Randy’s poses. I’d like to know, who is Riddle? Who is this Original Bro? I’d love to see something original about him. I’m gonna push that out of him one way or another. If he doesn’t wanna respond, that he’s gonna fall by the wayside or he’s gonna rise to the occasion – we shall see.”

Rollins and Riddle will face each other in a one-on-one match at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The event is slated for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.