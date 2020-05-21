Seth Rollins Comments on How He Feels About Becoming A Father, Joking Around With Becky Lynch About It

On the latest edition of After the Bell, Seth Rollins discussed how he feels about becoming a dad followed the news that Becky Lynch is pregnant, saying it doesn’t totally feel real yet but that he’s excited about it.

On how it doesn’t totally feel real yet: “It’s been good, man. We’re still so early in the pregnancy so it kind of isn’t totally real, watching Becky announce it live on Monday made it feel more real than it had previously, but still, we haven’t gotten the first ultrasound yet and we haven’t done a lot of the baby things that you do when these things, I guess, it’s my first time, I’m not entirely sure exactly what we need to do.”

On feeling excited: “We’re looking forward to it, man, it’s going to be pretty cool when she gets that big belly on her. We’ve talked about it, made all the jokes about how weird it is that there is this little thing growing inside her that is half me and half her, it’s cool, man. I’m excited about it.”

