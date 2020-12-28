Seth Rollins, Mick Foley, Tony Khan And Others Continue To Pay Tribute To Brodie Lee

More from the wrestling world are sharing their memories of Brodie Lee, with Seth Rollins and Mick Foley writing lengthy posts about him. Tony Khan also sent a reply to John Silver, showing him a text exchange with Brodie in which he pitched the idea of Silver being the Stevie Richards to Brodie’s Raven, and Brodie “loved it.”

Rollins wrote: “I was hoping at some point that the perfect words would come to me, but the truth is I still can’t even come to terms with reality on this one. My heart is so broken. I loved Brodie. He was truly all the great things everyone has already said he is and if you ever met him you’d have known it in an instant.

He was a loving husband. A devoted father. He was a kind soul. A loyal friend. He was a grinder too, man. Passionate and thoughtful. Smart and funny. Dude had an infectious laugh and was such a shit stirrer. He was a person I looked forward to…and it god damn kills me to know I’ll never be able to do that again…

Back in FCW, I vouched HARD for Brodie to get hired at WWE based on knowing and working with him briefly in ROH. We spent a little time in Tampa together, but The Shield debut took me on the road pretty soon after he moved down. Luckily, the Wyatt Family followed us out of developmental shortly thereafter and let me tell you he was a real treat to have on the road. That’s where we really got to know each other.

I’ll always love him for prodding Bray and Braun to see how far they’d take their ridiculous oneupsmanship. He was often a monitor sellout because we’d all be waiting to see how many of Dana’s poses he’d sneak in during his match. He even came to me to try CrossFit when he wanted to lean up. I think he hated burpees more than I do. Funnily enough, he and I almost came to blows backstage during the Shield/Wyatt series. We were both so fired up trying to do right by our respective squads that we tended to get a little snippy towards each other. It was the best. He was the best.

And I’m smiling so big as I’m remembering all this good stuff, fighting back tears. I thought writing this would just be all crying and sadness, but it’s impossible to remember Brodie without laughing. He was just a light of good energy.

I looked up to Brodie. Not just because he was a physical mountain of a man, but because of how he was as a father and husband. And as I venture into those realms myself now, I really hope I can carry a bit of him with me. I hope I can be to my family even a little of what he was to his.

Love you, big man. Miss you already.”

Foley added: “REMEMBERING JON HUBER

I did not know Jon Huber as well as many of his colleagues in WWE. I saw him working Indie shows in upstate New York around 2010, and knew he had potential. I called him by his Luke Harper ring name for most of the time I knew him. I was so happy for him when the Wyatt gimmick broke big – but even with the success of that gimmick, as time went by I could sense that there was part of Jon that was looking to prove himself on his own.

Following Jon’s death, I looked back on our messages and saw that we had exchanged a series of messages in 2019 when he was considering leaving the company. I mentioned that as much as I loved WWE, I understood there were times that a performer who felt like they had more to offer might need to leave it. I last saw Jon on October 8, 2019, when he joined me on stage for the Q&A at my event in Buffalo. He felt like he had the weight of the world off his shoulders and was ready to show the world what he could do on his own.

He was doing exactly that on a weekly basis – really coming into his own as a main event performer, doing things his own way, on his own terms. I was thinking how tragic it was he was struck down by illness in the prime of his career. But looking at this promo – possibly the last promo of his career – I don’t think we had actually seen John Huber in his prime. I really believe the best he had to offer was yet to come.

By all accounts, the very best part of John Huber was that of a loving husband and a doting father. I think that’s what everyone who spent time around him felt in their hearts; as great as he was in the ring, and as great as he was on the verge of becoming on the microphone, the very best part of him was reserved for his wife and children. I saw that part of Jon on a few occasions. I did a little appearance at SummerSlam 2015, and then basically just hung around catering, watching the rest of the show on the monitor. It was the day after that epic Sasha Banks/Bayley match at Takeover in Brooklyn, and I remember talking to The Boss as she bounced Jon’s son on her knee as Jon looked on – the proudest father you will ever see.

Rest in peace, my friend. You are very much missed.”

You can find other responses below.

I have an article up, “Remembering Jon Huber” at https://t.co/giuFEpzWoz I hope you will take a few minutes to read it. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/pA4jm1Alht — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 28, 2020

This is straight facts. I was flat broke and using busted equipment Brodie and Amanda saw what I was using and didn’t like it so they bought me an entire set up. The note that came with the gift never leaves my wallet. https://t.co/DYzwVy10Sj — emiliosparks (@emiliosparks) December 27, 2020

Brody, i found the picture finally! Abu Dhabi Strike Force. I was Tito because he was the body guy. After this photo we dropped a double elbow and we both hurt our backs but we didn’t mentioned it till after the match and we both laughed how silly it was. pic.twitter.com/fJpLwN2clK — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 28, 2020

When Brodie came back and tagged with @ErickRedBeard he asked me if I had some extra band shirts because he felt like he didn’t have enough shirts to compete with Rowan’s extensive band shirt collection that he used walking out and wanted the most obscure one I had to show him up — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) December 28, 2020

Brodie and I would rib/bury each other literally for years at work for no other reason than our entertainment…like when I begged him to take this pic with me and he pretended to be nice and sweet and then did this 😂 miss you already big homie rest easy. pic.twitter.com/fJfZSEvvts — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 28, 2020

If you got to know the real Jon/Brodie then you were very fortunate! This man was truly one of a kind. Sarcastically witty lol, kind, hard working, dedicated to his family, cool as hell (and the list goes on). His heart was so big that’s what I’m going to miss about him most … — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 28, 2020

Busting out old footage I shot of Brodie’s 1st Mania weekend. What a fun crew all on their way up. pic.twitter.com/IEINPDFjHr — Rob Naylor (@NINaylor) December 28, 2020

He loved it. He loved you. pic.twitter.com/BKB2rZUNfN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

As a father, husband and one of the boys, Harper set the example for so many on how to do it right. He loved wrestling and his family so, so much. Words won’t ease the pain, but the memories and stories let him live forever. #RIPBrodieLee — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) December 28, 2020

This means so much to our community and I know for a fact his family – in wrestling terms – popped huge for this @DougGilmour93 – thank you so much! 💙 https://t.co/4jdo6yUO7B — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 28, 2020

When I chatted on set with Jon Huber (then known as Luke Harper in WWE), I mentioned to him that my young sons were big fans of his. That night, after filming his scenes, he taped the following message for my sons, by name, putting me over. Just the coolest dude. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/PF7pN5v89p — Tony Tost (@tonytost) December 27, 2020

Brodie texted me after one of my matches because I had gotten knocked out. He didn’t have to, but He had a huge heart and wanted everyone to do good.

He often told me about how our time was coming again, and how I’d get him back for our previous match 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZqhsNWzuhh — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) December 28, 2020

I love making people laugh. There was something about @ThisBrodieLee laugh that would egg me on to make him laugh more. I’m so glad i got to hear that laugh. #RIPBrodieLee — Bunkhouse Butch (@andycomplains) December 28, 2020

Brodie was the one person I could always count on when we were on tour to come out and explore with me. https://t.co/geOJzHxXQJ — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 28, 2020

I don't think it's a conversation we had, but maybe it was…

In all this, I can hear Brodie saying to me "make sure you put me over". All the love everyone's giving is just so correct. He was so gregarious & silly and made fun of every situation. #RIPBrodieLee — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) December 28, 2020

A wrestling memory of Brodie. I remember one of my very first FCW shows I was just a security guy. I sat and watch @MmmGorgeous & @trentylocks take on Brodie & Rowan. I watched in awe at all 4 of them tear the house down in one of the best tag matches I’d ever seen, in front of — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 28, 2020

30 people. I came to the back to tell all four of them how incredible it was. When I walked to the back, they were getting yelled at by a “coach” because how “bad” it was. When the “coach” left, Brodie just started laughing because he knew they all 4 had painted a masterpiece. — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 28, 2020

So many people have pictures I completely forgot about. @BeckyLynchWWE sent me this from when we were in Barcelona. This one puts a smile on my face. pic.twitter.com/Ruz6CWB6Sh — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 28, 2020

I had just lost on Dynamite, I go to Brodie the next time I see him and say maybe I should drink some of the Kool-Aid…he said “…the DO is full right now but you’re doing really good work and your time is coming…plus that Kool-Aid taste like shit!” 😂😂😂 #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/8rN4QfDNLt — Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) December 28, 2020

I love this image @ThisBrodieLee lifting up his son in the ring.♥️ pic.twitter.com/yJLzpf4OrS — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2020

A day later, Jon’s tragic passing is even more heartbreaking & hits so close to home for me. I am terribly sad for his wife, Amanda & his 2 sons, Brodie & Nolan. Jon was a proud father, it’s unfair he was taken from his family during their best years. Love your loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/SxGKxtx4Ky — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 28, 2020

We all have a gift. That gift is that we are breathing. We may only have today to do so, so live it like there is no tomorrow. Life is the most precious thing in this world! Treat it with the upmost care. Take care of yourselves, hold and love your families tight. #KeepSteppin 💙 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 28, 2020

Truly saddened to the loss of Jon Huber✝️

Had the opportunity to clash with him in the ring, nothing but respect & admiration.

My most deepest condolences & prayers go out to his wife & children. 🙏🏼❤️🤍💙#RIP🖤BrodieLee https://t.co/Vz6UDBCPCq — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) December 27, 2020

My heart sank when I found out the news.. Brodie & I would always have Flex-off competitions on live shows & he always was super proud when his wife and kids were in attendance!! A true Human but now a forever angel! #RipBrodieLee — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 27, 2020

Man, when i lost my daughter Brodie called me and talked to me for hours. Kind doesn’t begin to do him justice. — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) December 27, 2020