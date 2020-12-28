wrestling / News

Seth Rollins, Mick Foley, Tony Khan And Others Continue To Pay Tribute To Brodie Lee

December 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brodie Lee AEW Dynamite

More from the wrestling world are sharing their memories of Brodie Lee, with Seth Rollins and Mick Foley writing lengthy posts about him. Tony Khan also sent a reply to John Silver, showing him a text exchange with Brodie in which he pitched the idea of Silver being the Stevie Richards to Brodie’s Raven, and Brodie “loved it.”

Rollins wrote: “I was hoping at some point that the perfect words would come to me, but the truth is I still can’t even come to terms with reality on this one. My heart is so broken. I loved Brodie. He was truly all the great things everyone has already said he is and if you ever met him you’d have known it in an instant.

He was a loving husband. A devoted father. He was a kind soul. A loyal friend. He was a grinder too, man. Passionate and thoughtful. Smart and funny. Dude had an infectious laugh and was such a shit stirrer. He was a person I looked forward to…and it god damn kills me to know I’ll never be able to do that again…

Back in FCW, I vouched HARD for Brodie to get hired at WWE based on knowing and working with him briefly in ROH. We spent a little time in Tampa together, but The Shield debut took me on the road pretty soon after he moved down. Luckily, the Wyatt Family followed us out of developmental shortly thereafter and let me tell you he was a real treat to have on the road. That’s where we really got to know each other.

I’ll always love him for prodding Bray and Braun to see how far they’d take their ridiculous oneupsmanship. He was often a monitor sellout because we’d all be waiting to see how many of Dana’s poses he’d sneak in during his match. He even came to me to try CrossFit when he wanted to lean up. I think he hated burpees more than I do. Funnily enough, he and I almost came to blows backstage during the Shield/Wyatt series. We were both so fired up trying to do right by our respective squads that we tended to get a little snippy towards each other. It was the best. He was the best.

And I’m smiling so big as I’m remembering all this good stuff, fighting back tears. I thought writing this would just be all crying and sadness, but it’s impossible to remember Brodie without laughing. He was just a light of good energy.

I looked up to Brodie. Not just because he was a physical mountain of a man, but because of how he was as a father and husband. And as I venture into those realms myself now, I really hope I can carry a bit of him with me. I hope I can be to my family even a little of what he was to his.

Love you, big man. Miss you already.

Foley added: “REMEMBERING JON HUBER

I did not know Jon Huber as well as many of his colleagues in WWE. I saw him working Indie shows in upstate New York around 2010, and knew he had potential. I called him by his Luke Harper ring name for most of the time I knew him. I was so happy for him when the Wyatt gimmick broke big – but even with the success of that gimmick, as time went by I could sense that there was part of Jon that was looking to prove himself on his own.

Following Jon’s death, I looked back on our messages and saw that we had exchanged a series of messages in 2019 when he was considering leaving the company. I mentioned that as much as I loved WWE, I understood there were times that a performer who felt like they had more to offer might need to leave it. I last saw Jon on October 8, 2019, when he joined me on stage for the Q&A at my event in Buffalo. He felt like he had the weight of the world off his shoulders and was ready to show the world what he could do on his own.

He was doing exactly that on a weekly basis – really coming into his own as a main event performer, doing things his own way, on his own terms. I was thinking how tragic it was he was struck down by illness in the prime of his career. But looking at this promo – possibly the last promo of his career – I don’t think we had actually seen John Huber in his prime. I really believe the best he had to offer was yet to come.

By all accounts, the very best part of John Huber was that of a loving husband and a doting father. I think that’s what everyone who spent time around him felt in their hearts; as great as he was in the ring, and as great as he was on the verge of becoming on the microphone, the very best part of him was reserved for his wife and children. I saw that part of Jon on a few occasions. I did a little appearance at SummerSlam 2015, and then basically just hung around catering, watching the rest of the show on the monitor. It was the day after that epic Sasha Banks/Bayley match at Takeover in Brooklyn, and I remember talking to The Boss as she bounced Jon’s son on her knee as Jon looked on – the proudest father you will ever see.

Rest in peace, my friend. You are very much missed.

You can find other responses below.

