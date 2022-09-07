Seth Rollins Praises Recent Matches, Including The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took to his Twitter earlier today, and he praised a number of in-ring matches that have recently taken place over the last week, including The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory from last Sunday’s AEW All Out.

At the event, Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Max Caster & Anthony Bowens in a highly acclaimed matchup. Rollins also praised a number of other wrestling matchups, which you can see below.

Seth Rollins tweeted earlier, “The amount of top-level in-ring content that happens WEEKLY on TV is staggering. Gunther/Fella. Roxy/Meiko. Ricky/Melo. KO/Theory. Roman/Drew. Acclaimed/Swerve. It’s unreal. Appreciate that shit.”

Bowens took note of Rollins’ praise and responded via Twitter. He wrote, “EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED,” along with a scissor emoji. You can also view that exchange below.

