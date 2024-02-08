– During a recent appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked about fans turning on The Rock in light of their support of Cody Rhodes finishing the story. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on fans turning on The Rock: “Welllll, maybe not ‘no one saw coming,’ I think some of us with a right mind might have seen this coming.”

On how things will play out if fans turns on The Rock: “I don’t know. I was in the ring for the ‘Rocky Sucks’ chants. You saw my reaction, that was as legitimate as it comes. I was not prepared. I was prepared maybe for a little ‘We Want Cody,’ didn’t know if they were going to boo The Rock. The ‘Rocky Sucks’ ones, woah. That hit me. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with this.’ He’s a brand expert, Dwayne Johnson. He knows what he’s doing. He’ll figure it out, one way or another. I don’t know how this is going to sit with him. I don’t know if he’s on a level where it doesn’t matter to him, he’s going to do what he does, or is he going to take this to heart? He’s a passionate guy. Whatever he gets involved in, it’s because he has passion for it.”

His thoughts on The Rock returning to WWE: “I assume him getting back involved with WWE has a lot to do with his passion for this. That negative reaction, it might fester. Years ago when they did this to him and chanted ‘Rocky Sucks,’ they went a little further and there were some ‘Die Rocky Die’ chants. It was crazy back in the day. He took it and ran with it and it’s part of what made him who he is today. Who knows. I’m excited. WrestleMania season is upon us. So many possibilities. The Rock is back and it’s all good.”

The Rock and Roman Reigns are slated for a face-off later today at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, where it’s expected their matchup will be announced for the event. Cody Rhodes and Triple H will also be in attendance. It will be streaming on Peacock and social media at 7:00 pm EST.