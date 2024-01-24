Seth Rollins Gives An Update on his Knee, Says He Hopes To Be Back To 100 Percent In A Month

– As previously reported, Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury last week, specifically a grade two MCL tear and partially torn miniscus. However, he has vowed to make it to Wrestlemania. In an interview with The DC & RC Show (via Fightful), Rollins added that he hopes to get his knee back to full strength in a month. If he can do this, he’d likely miss Elimination Chamber but still make Wrestlemania.

He said: “WrestleMania is the big thing. That’s the one. You want to do everything you can to get ready for that show. WrestleMania, especially this year, 40 years, it’s going to be huge. I’ve never carried a World Title into WrestleMania. I’ve never even been a champion during the Royal Rumble. This weekend itself is especially important because I’m a prize. Myself and Roman Reigns, we’re a prize. For the first time ever. I’ve been in the Rumble, I’ve been one of the guys trying to get to that spot, but I’ve never been on the other side of it. It feels very cool, in a way, to be on the sidelines. That said, rehab is going to be a pain. Dodged a bullet, the ACL is intact. The ACL is the big one. That one is good. The MCL will heal with time. We’ll get in there, we’ll do some stuff, we’ll check out the PRP and do some rehab. I’m hoping to be back at full strength around a month. Around a month is my timeline. We’ll see what happens. We’re going to take it day to day. I’d like to be back in a month. I don’t want to walk into WrestleMania and that be my first match in two or three months. That’s not going to be good for me. I want to be able to get back in there, test the wheel out, and make sure we’re in a good place. We’ll see how it goes. I’m taking it day by day, and I’m happy we dodged a bullet, and it wasn’t anything too serious that was going to put me on the shelf for six to nine months.”