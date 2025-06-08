Jacob Fatu Turns on Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins Wins Men’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins is Mr. Money in the Bank after winning the men’s ladder match at the event of the same name. The match also included LA Knight, El Grande Americano, Penta, Andrade and Solo Sikoa. Towards the end of the match, Rollins’ teammates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came out to help, wiping out the rest of the field. They turned their attention to Solo Sikoa, before Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo came out as backup.

Breakker speared Mateo through the barricade while Fatu took out Reed. He then set up Sikoa to win, before declaring that he hated him and turned on him. He then put him through a ladder. This left things open to Rollins, who avoided interference from Knight to claim the briefcase.

This is Rollins’ second MITB win. He can now cash in for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight championship any time with in a year. John Cena and Jey Uso are the champions, respectively.