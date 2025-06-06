Seth Rollins Wants A Chance To Wrestle John Cena One Last Time

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via Fightful), Seth Rollins said that he’d like the opportunity to face John Cena one more time before he retires at the end of the year. Rollins noted that he’d like to break Cena’s nose again.

He said: “I hope so. I hope so. John and I teamed a couple of years ago in India at a random show, a wonderful show there. I teamed with him and it was one of the wildest experiences I’ve ever had in a ring. I would love to face off with him one more time and get another chance to break his big old nose. This knee is coming for you, John. I’d love to get one in before he hangs it up.“