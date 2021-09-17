Several NXT Stars Reportedly Passed On Contract Extensions In 2019

Several NXT stars’ contracts have come up recently, and that is in part due to the fact that they declined to sign contract extensions when they were offered a couple of years ago. As previously reported, Johnny Gargano’s contract is set to expire in December and that follows the contracts for Adam Cole (who went to AEW), Pete Dunne (who has reportedly re-signed) and other stars’ deals coming up.

According to Fightful Select, Gargano is among several NXT roster members who were offered new contracts in Fall of 2019 when WWE was re-signing and restructuring a lot of deals with the arrival of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite premiering.

Many stars ultimately signed onto new or restructured deals, but the site notes that according to a WWE source there was little incentive for top NXT stars to re-sign for long-term deals as the rates being offered were “nowhere near” what main roster deals were being offered at that time. The situation did not just involve top names; Adam Cole passed on the offer in 2019, but the site notes that names further down the card and others who were not even being used on TV passed.

WWE reportedly expects to start contract negotiations with Gargano this fall before his deal expires in December.