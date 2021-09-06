Adam Cole Joins The Elite, Bryan Danielson Debuts at AEW All Out (Clips)

AEW debuted a couple huge names to close AEW All Out, as Adam Cole and Brian Danielson made their first appearances for the company. The WWE alumni both appeared in the closing angle of All Out, following Kenny Omega’s defeat of Christian Cage in the main event.

After the match, the Elite began to beat on Cage which brought down Jurassic Express. They were overwhelmed and beat down as Omega grabbed a mic and said that no one is on his level and the only people who could beat him for the title aren’t here, are already retired, or are already dead,

The lights then went out and Adam Cole debuted, coming down to the ring. He pretended to face off with the Elite but then superkicked Jungle Boy and then celebrated with his old friends. OMega mocked everyone for thinking Cole would be his enemy and was about to send the crowd home when Danielson debuted and came down to take out the Elite with Jurassic Express and Cage. The babyfaces stood tall in the ring to end the show.

Cole and Danielson’s arrivals in AEW were heavily speculated about, with Danielson’s debut expected for tonight’s show. Cole became a free agent after his WWE contract expired.

Our full coverage of AEW All Out is here.

The home of professional wrestling is All Elite Wrestling!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ysee0Ymz0h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

