Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title at AEW All Out (Clips)
It took a top-rope One-Winged Angel, but Kenny Omega is still AEW World Champion after All Out. Omega defeated Christian Cage in the main event of the PPV, pinning Cage after Don Callis distracted him and allowed Omega to hit his finisher off the top rope.
You can see clips from the match below. Omega has been champion 278 days, having beaten John Moxley at the December 2nd, 2020 episode of Dynamite. Our coverage of AEW All Out is here.
Introductions for the #AEW World Title match: @KennyOmegamanX vs @Christian4Peeps #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/Lr7Y0uZBXG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
The champion @KennyOmegamanX pulling out all the stops early on.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/Q5aKq3jnGp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
The pendulum of momentum swings back and forth between @KennyOmegamanX & @Christian4Peeps – #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/z1O1tgh3H9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@KennyOmegamanX is STILL the #AEW World Champion, handing @Christian4Peeps his first AEW loss.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/4Bte836XhC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
