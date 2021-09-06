Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title at AEW All Out (Clips)

It took a top-rope One-Winged Angel, but Kenny Omega is still AEW World Champion after All Out. Omega defeated Christian Cage in the main event of the PPV, pinning Cage after Don Callis distracted him and allowed Omega to hit his finisher off the top rope.

You can see clips from the match below. Omega has been champion 278 days, having beaten John Moxley at the December 2nd, 2020 episode of Dynamite. Our coverage of AEW All Out is here.