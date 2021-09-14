WWE Reportedly Re-Signs Pete Dunne to Long Term Deal

It looks as if one contract situation for WWE is under control, as NXT star Pete Dunne has reportedly signed a new deal. Fightful Select reports that sources in the company have confirmed that Dunne agreed to a new long term contract.

According to the report, Dunne agreed to a three year deal that was offered by Triple H before The Game was sidelined due to a heart procedure after he suffered a “cardiac event.” Dunne’s contract had been set to expire in July.

Dunne is set to compete in the Fatal Four-Way match on tonight’s revamped NXT for the NXT Championship.