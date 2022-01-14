Several ROH Belts Being Retired, Note On Company Allowing The Other Belts To Be Defended

As previously reported, Deonna Purrazzo, who is on the Impact Wrestling roster, defeated Rok-C for the ROH Women’s title on last night’s episode. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan with ROH is to focus solely on the men’s world title (held by both Gresham and Bandido), the women’s title and the tag team titles (held by the Briscoes). The pure title (currently held by Josh Woods), the TV title (held by Rhett Titus) and the trios titles (held by Vincent, Bateman & Dutch), are all going to be retired.

As for the main three belts, they will becoming “touring world championships” that will be leased out to independent promotions. That is already happening with this latest title change, as well as Jonathan Gresham defending the original ROH title at various shows. ROH will still control the title changes, however, which means they gave their approval for Purrazzo winning last night.

In addition to booking a ROH champion, the independent company will also have to give ROH rights to the footage for its television show. The Sinclair show will essentially be matches with the three champions in different companies instead of taping television. This allows them to save on expenses and keep a program on Sinclair’s networks. It’s similar to the IWTV arrangement, in which they have a champion who appears on the promotions they work with.