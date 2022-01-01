wrestling / News
Several ROH Wrestlers Are Now Free Agents: Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bennett, More
January 1, 2022
It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. ROH had announced that several wrestlers would be free agents after the end of the year and now that’s exactly what happened. According to Fightful Select, that list includes Jonathan Gresham, Silas Young, Mike Bennett, Josh Woods, Shane Taylor, Rhett Titus, Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas. There are more, but these are the only ones confirmed so far.
Gresham has actually been a free agent for weeks, as he was notified of his release the week after Final Battle. He still has a positive relationship with the people in charge of ROH and his title defenses are approved through the company directly.
