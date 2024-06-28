– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter reveals that WWE offered him to come in to serve as a manager for former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans. Slaughter rejected the offer calling it a “slap in the face.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sgt. Slaughter on WWE’s offer to manage Lacey Evans: “They wanted me to come in and manage her, but I saw the contract and I said ‘This is a slap in the face. I should be given a billion dollar contract just for what I did for your company. But then you send me a contract that I wouldn’t have wiped my butt with it if I was that kind of guy…’ As a professional, I just called and said ‘I’m not interested, but if you want to come up with a little bit more money that would allow me to retire from this business, then I’ll think about coming back. But until then, I’m not coming back.'”

On Lacey Evans using the Cobra Clutch as her finisher: “So that’s when I put my foot down and said [to WWE] ‘Hey, I own that move.’ I don’t want you to use it anymore.’ I didn’t mean to be mean or hurt her, I just said ‘That’s not what the Cobra Clutch is supposed to be. It’s supposed to be the end of it. That’s the end of the story.’ Just like ‘Hey D-Von; get the tables.’ That’s the end of the story.”

Lacey Evans ultimately departed from WWE last year.