Various News: Shad Gaspard GoFundMe Reaches Goal, MJF ‘Bored’ With AEW Competition

– The GoFundMe that was set up this week for the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death has surpassed its goal of $100,000 and now sits at just above $110,000. Along the over 600 donors, Tony Khan donated $10,000 while Chris Jericho donated $5,000.

– MJF previewed his match with Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing tonight and answered absurd fan questions in a Q&A with BR Live, noting that he hopes Jungle Boy gives him a good match because he is “bored” with the competition in AEW.