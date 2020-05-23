wrestling / News
Various News: Shad Gaspard GoFundMe Reaches Goal, MJF ‘Bored’ With AEW Competition
May 23, 2020 | Posted by
– The GoFundMe that was set up this week for the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death has surpassed its goal of $100,000 and now sits at just above $110,000. Along the over 600 donors, Tony Khan donated $10,000 while Chris Jericho donated $5,000.
– MJF previewed his match with Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing tonight and answered absurd fan questions in a Q&A with BR Live, noting that he hopes Jungle Boy gives him a good match because he is “bored” with the competition in AEW.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Reveals How He Got Fired From Two Different YMCA Locations
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Backstage Reasons Why Paul London Never Became A Top Star in WWE
- Undertaker On His Reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, Coming In Angry the Next Day & Talking With Vince McMahon
- Undertaker & Michelle McCool React to Shad Gaspard’s Passing: ‘One of the Nicest Guys’