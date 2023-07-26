Shane Haste Comments On Win Over Tetsuya Naito In NJPW G1 Climax 33

Shane Haste picked up a big win over Tetsuya Naito in the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament, and he commented on the win after the show. Haste spoke after the win about his victory proving that he belongs there in the G1 and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On his hat: “Ain’t nobody touch my hat and get away with it. You know how expensive that hat is? I’ll tell you what, you can’t just get them off the internet. No, no, look high and low. That’s a one of a kind Shane Haste sexy boy party hat. It’s my lucky hat, and I assure, if you put that luck on, you try to mix my luck with your luck, that’s like two negative lucks, like a luck magnet, and you touched it with yours, and it went out, and it’s done.”

On his win over Naito: “Naito, mate, I have kept my mouth shut because I don’t know if it’s just translation or what, but I keep seeing you complaining about how many people are in this G1, saying a bunch of us don’t belong here. I know you’ve said my name. So I’ll tell you what. I hope I proved to you, actually I don’t care if I proved to you, I showed you I belong here. My aim for this G1 might not have been to win it, that would have been nice. That would have been something fancy. But I knew [I had] pretty low chances. What I wanted from this G1 was to show the New Japan fans that I belong here. Tag, singles, six-man, eight-man, nine-man, ten-man, 11-man. 13-man? 14-man? Sure. 15? I suppose that’s a possibility. But I showed you that I belong here. Next time you want to run your mouth about me, I’m gonna get my clippers, and I’m gonna shave your head bald because you need a hair cut. You look like a straw man out in the field, scaring off the crows.”