Shane Helms Says He Loves Producing, Talks Working WWE’s European Tour

Shane Helms is quite content with his role as a producer in WWE, as he noted during a recent podcast appearance. The former Hurricane was a guest on GAW and talked about his backstage role in WWE. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working as a producer: “I love it; strangely enough, I like producing almost as much and sometimes more than working [in the ring]. And I never thought anything would exceed my love for actually being in the ring. That’s where I was always most at home; I’m pretty sure you ladies feel the same way. I absolutely adored it, and I still do. The physical part of that kinda … my body checked out a little while ago. The producing, man? I absolutely love this job. I might have been made more for this than actually wrestling.”

On working the company’s show in Paris: “The main event of that [show], the guys are using moves I created every night. Not because I asked them to; Because they wanted to. Little things like that, talent using moves I came up with, or using sayings I came up with, catchphrases — I came up with ‘Eradicator’ for Rhea Ripley.”