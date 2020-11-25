wrestling / News

Shane Helms Returns To Producer Role In WWE

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shane Helms Hurricane

PWInsider reports that Shane Helms has returned to his role as a producer for WWE, as he was backstage at Survivor Series and worked at this past Monday’s RAW.

Helms was furloughed by the WWE in April. In between that and his return, he made a cameo as The Hurricane for AEW during their Full Gear PPV.

