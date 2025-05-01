wrestling / News

Shane McMahon & Charlotte Flair Attend NBA Playoff Game

April 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 39 Shane McMahon Image Credit: WWE

Shane McMahon and Charlotte Flair were in attendance at an NBA playoff game on Wednesday. As you can see below, the two were at the fifth game between the L.A. Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, speaking with Alex Rodriguez who has an ownership stake in the latter team.

Flair competed at WrestleMania 41, battling Tiffany Stratton for the latter’s WWE Women’s Championship.

