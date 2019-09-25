Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens Career vs. Career Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

– WWE isn’t big enough for Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, so one of them will leave after they face off on next week’s Smackdown. WWE announced that the two will do battle in a Ladder match on the episode, which will be Smackdown’s premiere on FOX and its Friday night debut.

Per the match stipulations, Owens will drop his wrongful termination lawsuit against Shane if he loses and Shane will leave WWE if he loses. The full card so far for the show is:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston

* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Career vs. Career Ladder Match: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

* Appearances by Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, Jerry Lawler, and more.