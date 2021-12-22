Shane Strickland Says Hit Row Generated $2 Million While They Were Together in WWE NXT

– Former WWE talent Shane Strickland, aka Isaiah Scott of Hit Row, in a series of Twitter posts earlier today noted that the stable generated $2 million over the course of four months in WWE. The entire group was released by WWE last month.

Strickland wrote on Twitter, “#HitRow generated $2 million together JUST in NXT… #money” He later added, “We did that in 4 months….” You can view those tweets below.

Just a month before the entire group got released by WWE, all of Hit Row got drafted to the SmackDown roster during the 2021 WWE Draft.