wrestling / News
Shane Strickland Says Hit Row Generated $2 Million While They Were Together in WWE NXT
December 22, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE talent Shane Strickland, aka Isaiah Scott of Hit Row, in a series of Twitter posts earlier today noted that the stable generated $2 million over the course of four months in WWE. The entire group was released by WWE last month.
Strickland wrote on Twitter, “#HitRow generated $2 million together JUST in NXT… #money” He later added, “We did that in 4 months….” You can view those tweets below.
Just a month before the entire group got released by WWE, all of Hit Row got drafted to the SmackDown roster during the 2021 WWE Draft.
#HitRow generated $2 million together JUST in NXT… #money
— Just Different (@swerveconfident) December 22, 2021
We did that in 4 months…. 🤫
— Just Different (@swerveconfident) December 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Killer Kross On a Potential Rematch With Jon Moxley: ‘We Have A Score to Settle’
- Kevin Owens On His Future Goals In WWE, What He Thinks Of Company’s Rebranding Of NXT
- Jim Ross On Hardy Boyz Being Greatest Team Ever Developed In WWE, Wanting To See Jeff Hardy In AEW
- Tony Khan On Possible ‘Bidding War’ With WWE Over MJF, Whether He Had Interest In Kevin Owens