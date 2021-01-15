wrestling / News
Shane Taylor Set To Challenge Rush For ROH World Title
Ring of Honor has revealed that Shane Taylor is set to challenge Rush for the ROH World Championship. The company ran an interactive poll on their Facebook group called The Experience, and it was Taylor who was voted as the next challenger for the title.
The date for the match has not yet been announced, but Kevin Eck offered more details in his Eck’s Files for the ROH official website:
Shane Taylor isn’t the only one who feels he deserves an ROH World Title shot.
Taylor was the winner by a wide margin of a poll on the ROH The Experience Facebook group page that asked which top contender should challenge two-time ROH World Champion RUSH.
Honor Nation demanded it, and ROH is going to deliver it.
The Taylor-RUSH match will happen as a direct result of the fans making their voices heard. It’s what The Experience, ROH’s groundbreaking fan engagement initiative, is all about.
A date has not yet been set for the first-time-ever singles match between the two hard-hitting competitors.
Taylor is coming off a big win over two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe at Final Battle last month. RUSH, who scored a controversial victory over Brody King at Final Battle, has only been pinned once in ROH since making his debut in December 2018.
