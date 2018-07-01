Shaquille O’Neal Still Wants Big Show at WrestleMania

– Shaquille O’Neal’s planned match with Big Show at WrestleMania 33 never happened, but the NBA legend hasn’t given up on it yet. O’Neal spoke with WSVN-TV’s Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and said he was open to the idea of a match with Show at next year’s big event.

“Next April? Well, I got a little time to get these back [biceps] up,” Shaq said. “You ready for that Big Show? I don’t think you are baby. Oh can’t squeeze that. Can’t squeeze a rock can you? I’ll think about it.”

When asked why the original match didn’t happen, O’Neal said, “I don’t know what happened. Off the court, though he’s one of my favorite people. Nicest guy. I’ve always been a fan of his. I would have loved for that match to go down but I don’t know what happened.”