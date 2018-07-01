Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Shaquille O’Neal Still Wants Big Show at WrestleMania

July 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shaquille O'Neal Big Show WWE

– Shaquille O’Neal’s planned match with Big Show at WrestleMania 33 never happened, but the NBA legend hasn’t given up on it yet. O’Neal spoke with WSVN-TV’s Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and said he was open to the idea of a match with Show at next year’s big event.

“Next April? Well, I got a little time to get these back [biceps] up,” Shaq said. “You ready for that Big Show? I don’t think you are baby. Oh can’t squeeze that. Can’t squeeze a rock can you? I’ll think about it.”

When asked why the original match didn’t happen, O’Neal said, “I don’t know what happened. Off the court, though he’s one of my favorite people. Nicest guy. I’ve always been a fan of his. I would have loved for that match to go down but I don’t know what happened.”

article topics :

Big Show, WrestleMania 35, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading