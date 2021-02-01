Shaul Guerrero Discusses Upcoming Match With Deonna Purrazzo, Potentially Signing With AEW

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Shaul Guerrero discussed her upcoming match with Deonna Purrazzo, potentially signing with AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Shaul Guerrero on her upcoming match with Deonna Purrazzo at Global Wresting Syndicate’s debut show in February: “Honestly, Brandon hit me up, one of the owners of GSW, and I was wasn’t even aware I was going to be facing Deonna Purrazzo, until they posted on their Instagram. And I was like, ‘Holy crap!’ I freaked out. I was really excited, really intimidated, but also, I can’t wait to learn from Deonna and just get in the ring with her. I feel very honored. In a lot of ways, I feel like a veteran mentally in a certain way because I’ve been in the business since before I could walk. I’m just very used to wrestling, but Deonna, Deonna has been consistent as far as in-ring competition. We’ve trained at the same place. Deonna trained with NXT and the WWE Performance Center. So I’m very interested in seeing how our dynamic will be in the ring. I’ve only met Deonna one time. So the next time we’re going to meet, it will be more than a brief encounter, hopefully, and I can’t wait to see what magic we make in the ring.”

On if she’s surprised by Purrazzo’s short run in WWE: “Of course I am, but I feel like that about a lot of talent that gets let go. I feel like, more often than not, WWE really blows through talent a lot, and I understand they have a very very specific thing that they’re looking for. And I can attest. I was not what they were looking for as well. We’re part of the cool kids club, but I thought Deonna did a great job. I think she’s doing a wonderful job at Impact, and she’s The Virtuosa. She’s amazing. She’s such a technically proficient wrestler, and that’s what I mean when I say I can’t wait to work with her. We have very different styles her and I and strengths in the ring, so I’m excited to see how we can make each other better.”

On wrestling vs. ring announcing: ““I really loved what I did with Lucha Underground because I did do a little bit of ring announcing, then I got to throw the Three Amigos and have some promo work, which was really amazing, was the best night ever. I love ring announcing. I will gladly do it any day of the week. It’s the best seat in the house. Getting to have fun with my friends is amazing, but there is always that thing where if you’re going to be on the sidelines in a way, maybe it’s the Guerrero in me, maybe it’s the performer in me, I just know I have more to give.

“We’ll see how long I can wrestle. I’m hoping to keep my body really in tip-top shape. I’m doing a lot better now that I don’t have to bump every single day. I can actually take a day off after I have a really intense match. So that’s really wonderful, but honestly, when I went to AEW to announce and I was watching Dustin Rhodes teach the girls, they were having class and the bug was biting you really bad. “And I was like, maybe I should try and wrestle, and the same thing happened at WOW. I would watch the girls get in the ring and have fun, and it made me tear up a couple times because I was like, man, I wish I could get in there and do that. I’m 30. I’m just like, screw it. Let’s get out there, and let’s see what I can do before I can’t do it anymore.”

On potentially signing with AEW: “I would absolutely love to go. That’s my big goal honestly. I’m going to keep working my ass off until they take notice of me as an in-ring competitor. I’m going to do everything I can to get noticed by them because that’s where I want to be.”