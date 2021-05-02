Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash Recall Their First Meeting in New WWE Untold Clip

– WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitude debuted today on the WWE Network and Peacock. WWE has released a new clip from the episode where Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash discuss meeting each other for the first time, along with Nash’s early years in wrestling and his Vinnie Vegas gimmick in WCW. Below are some highlights and the clip:

Shawn Michaels on bringing in Kevin Nash to WWF: “I’m watching WCW Saturday Night. You know Andrew Dice Clay at that time was pretty hot. Kevin was sort of a wrestling version of Andrew Dice Clay. I just loved the character, Bada bee, bada boom! You don’t see a lot of seven-foot guys that are that entertaining and can laugh at themselves, and it just stuck in my mind. This thought came into my head. I was the Intercontinental Champion at that time. I would make guys looking really good, but we were really having a lot of disqualification finishes. You can only do that for so long. And I started thinking, ‘Well gosh, if I could have somebody help me to win, that might help and get me heat.’ And Vince was asking, ‘Well, of the existing roster, who would you see doing that?’ I was like, ‘I can’t see anybody that we have right now.’ And I just happened to mention, ‘Hey, there’s this dude in WCW…’ He says, ‘Oh, we can’t touch those guys.’ I said, ‘Alright, well there’s this dude who goes by the name Vinnie Vegas, and he wouldn’t be the same old stereotypical bodyguard who’s just quiet and stands there. The dude’s dynamic as hell.’”

On learning about Kevin Nash from Rick Steiner: “Some time later, I just happened to be talking to Robbie [Rick] Steiner about having this bodyguard, ‘Oh, I saw this guy, Vinnie Vegas.’ He goes, ‘Oh! That’s Kevin Nash, I know him, he’s a great dude. I can call him right now.’ He called Kevin, and he goes, ‘Oh, dude, I’m in.’ Kevin goes in the next day and tells them, ‘I don’t think this stuff is working out for me, I’m gonna go back to bouncing.’ They gave him his release. He went in their office, in CNN Towers, faxed it to Vince and them in Stanford and the next day we flew him up.”

Kevin Nash on meeting Vince McMahon: “Meeting Vince McMahon was like meeting [Former New York Yankees Owner George] Steinbrenner when you played baseball. Hair was Werewolf of London, his hair was perfect. He said, ‘Hey, big man, the guys are out back.’”

Nash on meeting Shawn Michaels: “I’m sitting around the pool and Vince is just like, ‘Oh, by the way, my driver’s going to take you to Albany, and you’re going to screw Marty Jannetty. You’re gonna be with Shawn Michaels. And I’m just like, ‘I’ve been at the boss’s house. Gonna be involved tonight!’ They brought me around to meet Shawn. Shawn took a step and got up, but he looks and me and goes, ‘Hey, I’m Shawn!’ I’m like, did that come out of that guy’s mouth? That’s his voice? That’s like…OK.”

Shawn Michaels on his first meeting with Nash: “I think he had the big track suit on, but I do recall letting him know that I had seen him. I thought he was incredibly cool, but he should know not a lot of people here like me and that may rub off on you a little bit. That time was probably the first guy who ever looked at me and goes, ‘I got your back man.’ And again, that’s one of those things that makes me tear up, and he did.”

