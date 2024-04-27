Shawn Michaels Says Carmelo Hayes Is ‘A Champion In Every Sense of the Word’

As noted earlier, Shawn Michaels praised Kiana James following her move to Monday Night RAW in the WWE Draft. However, another NXT star is also moving to the main roster, as Carmelo Hayes was drafted to Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, HBK praised Hayes as well, calling him a ‘champion in every sense of the word.’

He wrote: “.@Carmelo_WWE is a champion in every sense of the word who helped lay the foundation of everything this new era of #WWENXT has become. #SmackDown just picked up a game changer, and I couldn’t be more proud. #WWEDraft”