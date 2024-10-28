Shawn Michaels on How Match With Mankind Helped Show A Different Side of Him

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels spoke about his match with Mankind at WWF In Your House: Mind Games back in 1996. He noted that the match helped change the perception about him to fans at the time.

He said: “In smaller territories and stuff like that, I think that, for instance, I showed my toughness in the Rockers versus Buddy Rose and Doug Somers and the infamous cage match in Las Vegas. But until I put myself on the map, I think with Mick Foley at Mind Games showing a different side of me. I think that’s the one where people looked at Shawn Michaels and said, ‘Okay, he’s a dude that can go to that rougher, more rugged level that we didn’t know.’ He’s a good wrestler, he’s a good technician. He can fly, he can do all of these things, but can he get down and dirty? And I think the match with Mick at Mind Games is the one that sort of made people think that.“