WWE News: Shawn Michaels Providing Commentary For Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK Highlights, This Week’s Hidden Gems

July 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Michaels

– Shawn Michaels revealed on Twitter that he will be providing color commentary for this week’s episode of Smackdown. He wrote:

– WWE has released the following highlight videos from last night’s NXT and NXT UK:

– WWE has added the following matches to the Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network:

07/14/1992 – The Best of ECW 1992 Volume 1 [Duration: 50:54]
Witness ECW get its start in a sports bar in Philadelphia before becoming one of the most influential wrestling organizations of all time.

10/24/1992 – The Best of ECW 1992 Volume 2 [Duration: 53:13]
Ivan Koloff, Sal Bellomo, The Sandman and more set the tone for the mayhem that would occur over the next decade in ECW.

11/28/1992 – ECW TV Pilot [Duration: 43:34]
The Sandman, The Super Destroyers and King Kahlua compete in this ECW television pilot from the fall of 1992.

