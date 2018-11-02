Shawn Michaels Says He’s “Returning to Regular Life” After Crown Jewel

– Shawn Michaels appears to be a one-and-done after his match at WWE Crown Jewel. Michaels spoke with WWE for a backstage interview after his and Triple H’s win over Kane and Undertaker. Video is below, plus highlights per WZ:

On his return to the ring: “Obviously this whole day has been anxious and nerves and everything else. Once I got in there wit everybody, it was fun, comfortable. I did a few things to get a little warm. You forget how tough this is on your body. I’ll be feeling it for the next several days. It will be a very good reminder of why I didn’t do it for eight years and why I’m not gonna do it again, if I can possibly help it.”

On what’s next for him: “We are going back to our regular lives. It’s a lot of fun to do, but I’m glad it’s over too.”