wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Wraps Filming For The Marine 6, Who On WWE Smackdown Live Had The Best Holiday Attire
– WWE has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Who was best-dressed for Christmas?” on last night’s WWE Smackdown, it breaks down like this…
* 53% – Rusev as Rusev Claus
* 8% – Aiden English as a Snowman
* 13% – Kofi Kingston as a Gingerbread Man
* 6% – Xavier Woods as a Reindeer
* 20% – Big E as an Elf
– Marine 6 director James Nunn posted on Twitter, noting that filming has wrapped on the WWE studios movie. The Miz & Becky Lynch were also in the movie.
That's a wrap on @ShawnMichaels! It was a pleasure & privilege to work with such a hardworking actor & genuine icon! Thank you Luke Trapper! #Marine6 #Legend #Superstar #IsItDeep? pic.twitter.com/lXhyyt6z1D
— James Nunn (@mrjamesnunn) December 20, 2017
Thank you @mrjamesnunn for the opportunity & all your hard work!!! #Marine6 #jamesnunnworkshisbuttoff https://t.co/NKghcoXO0G
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 20, 2017