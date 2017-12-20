 

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Wraps Filming For The Marine 6, Who On WWE Smackdown Live Had The Best Holiday Attire

December 20, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Who was best-dressed for Christmas?” on last night’s WWE Smackdown, it breaks down like this…

* 53% – Rusev as Rusev Claus
* 8% – Aiden English as a Snowman
* 13% – Kofi Kingston as a Gingerbread Man
* 6% – Xavier Woods as a Reindeer
* 20% – Big E as an Elf

Marine 6 director James Nunn posted on Twitter, noting that filming has wrapped on the WWE studios movie. The Miz & Becky Lynch were also in the movie.

